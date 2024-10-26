Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United head to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon looking to get back to winning ways

Chris Sutton has backed Newcastle United to end their minor goal-scoring drought this weekend against Chelsea but believes everything is still pointing to a home win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies have failed to score in their last two Premier League outings, as they drew 0-0 with Everton before the international break and returned to domestic action with a 1-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend. Anthony Gordon missed a penalty against his old club earlier this month while Howe’s side had 21 shots to Brighton’s 10 last weekend but could not find a way through.

Up next they face a Chelsea side who drew with Nottingham Forest ahead of the October internationals before losing to Liverpool at Anfield last weekend. The Blues were in Europa Conference League action on Thursday, as they beat Panathinaikos 4-1 in Greece. Sunday’s fixture is the first part of a double header between Newcastle and Chelsea, as the sides meet again on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup round of 16. Ahead of Sunday’s match, former Premier League and Scottish Premiership striker Sutton believes that Chelsea will emerge victorious with a 2-1 win.

He said in his BBC Sport Premier League predictions: “Newcastle have scored only eight goals in their first eight league games, but I don't think they have changed their style since last season. It's more that they don't have the strength in depth in the strikers' department. They badly missed Alexander Isak when he was injured, because their other main frontman, Callum Wilson, has not been fit enough to feature this season. I am backing Newcastle to get a goal this time after two games without scoring, but everything points towards a Chelsea win at Stamford Bridge. With Cole Palmer in the team, they carry far more of a threat than the Magpies.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham manager Harry Redknapp agrees with Sutton on the outcome, as he predicted a 2-0 home win, but insists that Howe could do with a promising result sooner rather than later.

Redknapp reasoned: “I know they lost last week at Anfield, but I couldn’t help but be impressed by Chelsea. On another day, they at least get a point. The depth of this squad is ridiculous, a player like Pedro Neto would start for most teams in the league and we saw how dangerous he was as a sub when he came on. I don’t think Eddie Howe is under any pressure, but he could do with a decent result soon. They’ve been a bit goal shy of late, they’ve badly missed Alexander Isak and will be hoping their talisman can find his feet instantly. You’ve got to favour Chelsea here; they look in a really good place at the minute.”