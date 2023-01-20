Chris Wood 'fee' revealed ahead of Newcastle United striker's Nottingham Forest move

Wood, signed a year ago from Burnley in a £25million deal, is set to join Nottingham Forest on loan for the rest of the season. If a series of “conditions” in the loan agreement are met, the move will become permanent in the summer.

And Sky Sports that Newcastle will bank a £15million fee if Wood – who has featured in all but one of the club’s 19 Premier League games this season – joins Forest at the end of the campaign.

The club will also be paid a loan fee by Forest, who are 13th in the table.

United head coach Eddie Howe – who will want to sign a replacement for Wood – will speak to the media this morning ahead of tomorrow’s game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

