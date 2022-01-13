Chris Wood reveals his view on £25m price tag after making Newcastle United move

Wood today joined the relegation-threatened club after his release clause was triggered in the wake of an injury which is set to keep Callum Wilson out until March.

The striker – who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at St James’s Park – became the most expensive 30something in top-flight history.

Asked about the fee, Wood said: “You’re only as good as what the club wants to pay for you. If that’s what Newcastle thought I was worth at this point in time, then that’s how it is.

“You never know, in six months you could look back and say it’s a great deal – and it would all be worth it. In that sense, the number on the deal doesn’t really bother me. I still have the same challenge and the same drive to work hard.”

Burnley didn’t want to sell Wood to anyone, let alone a relegation rival, in the window, but the club had no choice once Newcastle triggered the clause.

"I mean, it's pretty standard,” said the New Zealand international, who is set to make his debut against Watford at St James’s Park on Saturday.

“Some people have them in, some people don't. I don't think anyone ever thought this would ever be triggered, but that's the way the world is – and the way that football can be sometimes.

“I knew it had been sitting in there from the day we agreed a new deal two and a half years ago. My agents know more about that side of it. I just get on playing football.”

Wood regrets leaving Burnley with the club 18th in the Premier League.

“I really enjoyed myself there,” said Wood. “My team-mates, the staff, the club as a whole was fantastic.

"To be honest, I wish I’d left when Burnley were further up the league, but that’s just how it is and it’s just how football is sometimes.

“Nobody can plan these sorts of things, you’ve just got to look at what’s in front of you, and how you’re doing with football at the point in time.

