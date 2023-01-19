Chris Wood update at Newcastle United as key player misses training session

The City Ground club have been in discussions over a loan move, with a buy option, for Wood, who was signed from Burnley a year ago for £25million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood, due in Nottingham for a medical, trained as normal this morning on Tyneside as he waited on an agreement. The 31-year-old has played in all but one of United’s 19 Premier League games this season.

Meanwhile, stand-in captain Kieran Trippier – who suffered what he described as a “massive cut” on his right foot in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Fulham – was not pictured in a training gallery issued by the club.

Five senior goalkeepers took part in today’s session. Head coach Eddie Howe will allow Karl Darlow to leave on loan in this month’s transfer window after Loris Karius, signed as a free agent in September on a short-term deal, extended his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad