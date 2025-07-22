Newcastle United face Arsenal in Singapore on Sunday and Mikel Arteta’s side have received a major boost ahead of that clash.

Newcastle United’s second match of pre-season sees them take on Arsenal at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday. That game will be a major test of Eddie Howe’s side following their 4-0 defeat against Celtic on Saturday afternoon.

Anthony Elanga made his non-competitive debut for the Magpies as a substitute at Celtic Park, whilst there were first glimpses of Sean Neave and Travis Hernes as senior players. Progress on the transfer front has been slow, though, and unless something major happens in the coming days, it’s unlikely that any new players will be handed their first Newcastle United appearances on Sunday.

Arsenal, though, could hand debuts to a number of players, including £13m man Cristhian Mosquera.

Cristhian Mosquera ‘to join’ Arsenal trip

Whilst the Gunners are yet to officially confirm Mosquera’s arrival, he is expected to join his new club on their trip to Asia. According to ESPN , Mosquera will join up with Arteta’s side in Asia when his move from Valencia is made official.

Mosquera, who represented Spain Under-21’s at this summer’s U21 European Championship, will move to Arsenal for an initial £13m fee plus add-ons which could rise to £17m in all. The 21-year-old will add competition and depth to Gabrial Magalhaes and William Saliba and is expected to join the group ahead of their clash with AC Milan on Wednesday night.

That match may come too soon for Mosquera with his potential debut pencilled in for Sunday against Howe’s side. Newcastle defeated Arsenal in three of their four meetings in the Premier League and Carabao Cup last season, although the Gunners did register a 1-0 victory when the two sides met at the Emirates Stadium on the penultimate weekend of the season in May.

Whilst Mosquera may have to wait for his Arsenal debut, a clutch of new signings could make their debuts for their new club before Sunday’s game with Newcastle United. Those new signings include Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke - the latter of whom joined Arsenal from club world champions Chelsea for a combined £57m.

Like Newcastle United, who have games against a K-League XI and Tottenham Hotspur to follow after their clash with the Gunners, Arsenal will also play three high-profile matches during their tour to Asia. After games against AC Milan and the Magpies, Arsenal will face off against north London rivals Spurs at Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

They will then play matches against Villarreal and Athletic Club before their Premier League campaign gets underway against Manchester United. Arsenal and Newcastle United are set to lock horns in domestic action at the end of September when Arteta brings his side to St James’ Park. That game will take place on the weekend of 27 September, although TV selections for that weekend of games have not yet been made despite being overdue and promised earlier this month.