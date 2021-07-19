Christian Atsu completes shock move following Newcastle United exit

The Magpies opted against offering the Ghanian a new contract after he was frozen out by Steve Bruce last season.

Atsu initially signed on loan from Chelsea in 2016 before his stay was made permanent by Rafa Benitez after he helped the club lift the Championship title.

In total, the 29-year-old appeared 121 times during his five years at St James’s Park.

Christian Atsu has found a new club following his release from Newcastle United. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Reacting to his move to the Middle East on Twitter, Atsu said: “As-salamu alaykum to all @alraedclub fans!

“I thank the president of @alraedclub Mr. Fahd Al-Mutawa and everyone involved at the club.

“I am happy to be a player of this great club! For the fans, I promise to give everything

“I am looking forward for this new chapter.”

Atsu put pen to paper on a two-year-deal as he prepares to play his football outside Europe for the first time in his career.

