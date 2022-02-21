Eriksen – who suffered a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 – has been working towards his debut since joining the club last month.

The 30-year-old midfielder came through a practice game last week, and head coach Thomas Frank’s “aiming” to give him his debut against Newcastle at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.

“He feels well, and is in a good place,” said Frank, whose side have won one of their last 10 Premier League games. “He’s been out for seven months, and normally you need a proper pre-season to get it going. He came to us with a good foundation, so he doesn’t need six weeks.”

Christian Eriksen is unveiled at Brentford.

Eriksen – who has an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator to regulate his heartbeat – will play another practice game today. Frank said: “We have another good opponent for a friendly game on Monday. We are aiming for the Newcastle game.”

