Premier League strugglers Manchester United have entered the race to sign the 23-year-old on loan from Chelsea while Juventus and Atletico Madrid have also enquired.

The United States’ youngest ever captain signed for Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £58million in 2019. Since then, he has made 117 competitive appearances for The Blues, scoring 25 goals.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

But he has found minutes hard to come by at this early stage in the season having been limited to two substitute outings so far in the Premier League.

Ahead of this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, Pulisic wants more game time and would be willing to leave on loan in order to guarantee it.

The player is one of several Chelsea players on Newcastle's radar this summer, with Conor Gallagher, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Armando Broja also targeted.

Pulisic’s versatility in the attacking and midfield positions would make him a welcome addition to Newcastle as they look to add quality in the final third.

But The Athletic claim that the player would prefer to sign for Manchester United, who will be competing in the Europa League this season.

The Red Devils have made a difficult start to life under Erik ten Hag with consecutive defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford leaving them bottom of the table.