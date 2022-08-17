Christian Pulisic transfer preference 'revealed' as Newcastle and Man United eye Chelsea star
Newcastle United target Christian Pulisic is open to leaving Chelsea on loan this summer – but they will face stiff competition.
Premier League strugglers Manchester United have entered the race to sign the 23-year-old on loan from Chelsea while Juventus and Atletico Madrid have also enquired.
The United States’ youngest ever captain signed for Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £58million in 2019. Since then, he has made 117 competitive appearances for The Blues, scoring 25 goals.
But he has found minutes hard to come by at this early stage in the season having been limited to two substitute outings so far in the Premier League.
Ahead of this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, Pulisic wants more game time and would be willing to leave on loan in order to guarantee it.
The player is one of several Chelsea players on Newcastle's radar this summer, with Conor Gallagher, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Armando Broja also targeted.
Pulisic’s versatility in the attacking and midfield positions would make him a welcome addition to Newcastle as they look to add quality in the final third.
But The Athletic claim that the player would prefer to sign for Manchester United, who will be competing in the Europa League this season.
The Red Devils have made a difficult start to life under Erik ten Hag with consecutive defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford leaving them bottom of the table.
Pulisic would also be competing with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo for a place in the Man United starting line-up, while at Newcastle, minutes would almost be guaranteed.