NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: DeAndre Yedlin of Newcastle United is seen prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Newcastle United and AS Saint - Etienne at St. James Park on August 03, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The USA international went under the knife at the back end of last season to fix a long-standing groin problem and is yet to kick a ball so far this season.

Yedlin believes getting the issue resolved was a necessary evil – even though he did not want to miss a minute for United.

And the 26-year-old even thinks the op can help prolong his career.

"At the end of last season, when we secured safety, I decided it was worth getting it looked at,” said the right-back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I'm not young young anymore but I still have, hopefully, some years ahead of me and I just wanted to get everything sorted and hopefully now I can just look forward and won't have issues, at least with that part of the body, any more.

"It was tough, and it was a bit confusing because it would come and go. There would be months that I'd be playing with it and I'd take pain killers before the game and try to get through it, then there'd be times when it didn't bother me at all.”

Yedlin returned to full training with Steve Bruce’s first-team this week – and he has revealed a return is just around the corner.

Speaking to Newcastle’s official website, he continued: “For nearly 18 months leading up to (the operation), I was having off-and-on pain in my pelvic region, and it got to the point where it became kind of tough to play.

"I got an MRI on it and basically the conclusion was that I needed sports hernia surgery, a bit different to groin repair. The recovery for it was meant to be quicker than it was - there's been some scar tissue issues and things like that, so it's been a bit frustrating, especially with the new head coach coming in; you're obviously trying to prove yourself but I wasn't really with the team the whole pre-season.