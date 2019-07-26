Ciaran Clark gives behind-the-scenes insight into training at Newcastle United
Ciaran Clark says there’s already a “bond” between Steve Bruce and Newcastle United players.
There was a lukewarm reception on Tyneside to Bruce’s appointment as Rafa Benitez’s successor at St James’s Park.
Bruce signed a three-year deal at the club last week after leaving Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.
And the 58-year-old will be in the dugout as United head coach for the first time tomorrow for the club’s pre-season friendly against Preston North End at Deepdale.
“To be fair, everyone’s attitude has been spot on,” said defender Clark. “He’s come in and been really positive. Everyone’s been working hard but really enjoying it at the same time. It feels like there’s a good bond between players, staff and everyone. It’s been good. Everyone knows there’s not long left. We’ll keep working hard.”
Bruce linked up with the club’s squad in China last week for the second of Newcastle’s Premier League Asia Trophy games.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The club returned to Tyneside on Monday to start preparations for the club’s final three friendlies.
“We’ve carried on where we left off (in China),” Clark told NUFC TV. “It’s been really intense. There’s loads of energy going into training – and positivity. Everyone’s working hard and feeling it after the sessions.”
Clark, signed from Aston Villa three years ago, found his opportunities limited last season.
“For everyone was it’s a clean start,” said the 29-year-old. “Everyone’s come back in now. There’s a lot of competition, and players are working hard an putting tier all in.”