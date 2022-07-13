Ciaran Clark makes blunt Newcastle United admission after Sheffield United move

Clark didn’t have a Premier League squad number for the second half of last season following the arrival of Dan Burn in January, and the 32-year-old – who has spent the past six years at St James’s Park – is keen to get back on the pitch at Bramall Lane.
Asked if he was looking forward to first-team football, Clark said: “Yeah, definitely. Just to be involved in and around the first-team squad again will be massive for me.
“I spent six months last season not involved and just training, which isn’t a great feeling to be honest. But this is a new challenge, a fresh start, and one that I’m looking forward to.”
United midfielder Jeff Hendrick yesterday joined Reading on loan, while striker Dwight Gayle is also available for transfer this summer.