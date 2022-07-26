Ciaran Clark reveals Newcastle United motivations after being left out of 25-man Premier League squad

Clark joined Newcastle in the summer of 2016 and helped the side, guided by Rafa Benitez, to the Championship title during his first season with the club.

After becoming an important part of Benitez’s side, Clark’s influence in the team waned and he found himself down the pecking-order under new boss Eddie Howe.

Clark’s omission from the 25-man Premier League squad in January signalled the beginning of end for his time at St James’s Park, however, the defender has revealed that he wanted to help his teammates during their end to the season and stay in the best possible shape in-order to be ready for his next challenge:

“When I was out [of the squad] at Newcastle, I still pushed myself as hard as I could in training to stay fit.” Clark told the Sheffield Star. “That way I knew I could kick on and get involved again when the opportunity arose.

“I did that and wished the lads good luck. I was aware of the circumstances, I understood the situation and was okay with it. I helped them get ready for games, made sure they were prepared as best they could be, tried to be a good teammate, and then worked as best as I could myself.”

Clark’s first competitive appearance for his new club could come on Monday, August 1 when the Blades make the trip to Vicarage Road to face recently relegated Watford.