Clear two-word Newcastle United transfer verdict after £60m target talks to players

Maddison is currently away at the World Cup with England and revealed he’s been having ‘banter’ with Newcastle stars Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope. The Magpies travel to Leicester on Boxing Day when they return to Premier League action following the tournament.

The 26-year-old is yet to feature in the World Cup but has shone in the league so far this campaign with seven goals and four assists in 13 matches.

Maddison was outlined as a top transfer target for Newcastle in the summer as Leicester rejected two bids from The Magpies. The Foxes were holding out for £60million in the summer but that figure could well rise should United come back in for the attacking-midfielder in January given his impressive start to the season.

James Maddison and England substitute players line up for the national anthem prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

But The Telegraph claim that Newcastle’s chances of signing Maddison this January are now ‘highly unlikely’ with Eddie Howe’s transfer spend expected to be more conservative than the £210million spent over the previous two windows.

Maddison’s next match at club level is likely to be against Newcastle on Boxing Day.

Speaking on England’s Lions’ Den broadcast from Qatar, he said: “Me, Cal, Tripps and Popey have been having a bit of banter.

"It’s three on one to be fair of the Newcastle boys but we've been having a bit of banter about the Boxing Day game coming up and stuff and obviously there was a bit of [transfer] speculation last summer. It’s been good fun, banter as you’d expect with the lads.

“I think The Foxes are coming out on top on Boxing Day, I’ve been saying that all week. It’s obviously three on one but Newcastle are in good form to be fair to them.

Maddison added: “Callum Wilson is sure he’s going to score but I think he’ll have to have a quiet day on Boxing Day. I hope Callum is watching, bring on Boxing Day.