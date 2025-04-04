Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been warned off the signing of Fiorentina striker Moise Kean this summer amid reported interest from St James’ Park.

Newcastle United have been warned off the signing of Fiorentina striker Moise Kean this summer amid reported interest from St James' Park.

Newcastle United’s search for a striker this summer could reportedly lead them to Kean’s door, with reports from Calciomercato last month indicating that the 25-year-old is on the club’s radar. With Callum Wilson’s contract coming to an end, the Magpies may search for a back-up striker for Alexander Isak - and Kean could be someone they are interested in.

Kean has netted 21 times in just 35 appearances in all competitions for Fiorentina this season and has emerged as one of their key players. However, a reported £52m release clause in Kean’s contract could be triggered by any club in the first two weeks of July this summer, leaving Fiorentina powerless to resist bids for him should any club be prepared to pay that sum of money.

Interest in Kean is high, however, with Barcelona, despite their financial troubles, also being linked with a move for him in recent times. Fiorentina signed Kean for just £10m from Juventus in summer and stand to net a huge profit if they do sell the Italian international, but their president has recently poured cold water on any potential exit for the club’s talisman.

Fiorentina chief warns off Moise Kean transfer interest

However, despite reported interest from Tyneside and Catalonia, Fiorentina’s president, Rocco Benito Commisso, has reiterated his desire to keep the Italian in Florence this summer and has revealed his club will not be bullied into a sale of the striker: Commisso told Sky Sport Italia : “I want him to stay.

“Then, if he can’t stay and somebody makes an offer, we’ll see. I’ll try to retain him because he’s important to Fiorentina.

“We are not first, second, or third, but we defend what we have. I don’t need any club to come here and say they are better than us or the king of Italian football, so they can sign whoever they want.”

Moise Kean’s Everton spell

Whilst he won’t look back too fondly on his time in England, Kean does have Premier League experience in his tank that could help the Magpies if they make a move for him this summer. Kean spent four years contracted to Everton after moving to Goodison Park as a 19-year-old in the summer of 2019.

However, Kean would score just four goals in 39 games for the Toffees before being sent to PSG on-loan and then Juventus - whom he rejoined on a permanent basis in 2023. Just two of Kean’s goals for the Toffees came in the Premier League with one of them coming in Everton’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle United in January 2020 - a game that saw Florian Lejeune net twice in added time to rescue the most unlikely of points for Steve Bruce’s side.

Nowadays, though, Kean is one of the most prolific strikers in Europe and averages a goal every three games for the Italian national team. His latest international goals came during Italy’s 3-3 draw with Germany last month - a match where Kean scored a brace whilst Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali was withdrawn after 68 minutes.