Anderson helped Bristol Rovers win promotion to League One during a phenomenal half-season spell at the club last season.

And the teenage midfielder, for his part, hopes to stay at St James’s Park this season – and play first-team football for the club.

“I want to be here,” said Anderson, who broke into Newcastle’s first-team squad in the 2020/21 season. “I want to force my way into the team, but, I guess, that’s the club’s decision. I’ve just got to work as hard as I can on the pitch, and see what happens.”

Anderson is enjoying being back at Newcastle for pre-season training. The 19-year-old said: “I think it’s been really good for me, just trying to fit into the team, work on the way they play and try and impress.

“I just want to try and carry on the momentum I had (on loan). Obviously, it’s a lot higher standard, but I need to try and take what I did well (on loan) into these pre-season games.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Approaches made for McNeil West Ham and Crystal Palace have both approached Burnley over a deal for midfielder Dwight McNeil. (Sky Sports) Photo Sales

2. Dennis in demand Nottingham Forest are exploring a deal for Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis. Everton are also keen. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. Hammers hopeful of Onana deal West Ham are ‘hopeful’ of completing a £32.3m deal for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana. (The Guardian) Photo Sales

4. Foxes want Madueke PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke is ‘high’ on Leicester City’s transfer wishlist this summer. The Englishman has also been linked with Leeds United. (Telegraph) Photo Sales