'Clueless' - Newcastle United fans react as Steve Bruce names starting XI for Leeds United clash

The outfield remains untouched from the heavy defeat at Manchester United with goalkeeper Karl Darlow coming in for the injured Freddie Woodman.

Fans have questioned Bruce’s decision to stick with the same defence that leaked four at Old Trafford last weekend.

Here’s some of the reaction on social media:

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has named his starting XI for the visit of Leeds United. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

@The_Looney_Toon: Woodman not even on bench.

@Lewis_Fraserr: CM at CB when you have 2 CBs on the bench.

@LukeNParker: Glad Darlow is back, but Hayden should be in midfield, and i can't quite believe I'm saying this but I would have started Gayle too.

@21Milner: Hayden at CB and Ritchie at LWB still. Steve Bruce is so arrogant that he can’t learn from his mistakes #NUFC

@1892_NUFC_: you literally have 2 CB’s on the bench and was apparently blaming Hayden last week, I give up.

@eddiemack5: So the answer... is to put the EXACT same team out there. Clueless. #BruceOut #NUFC

@ScottRafferty02: Back 5 at HOME to a team with 1 CB… to make it worse he’s playing our best CM in CB to be able to play the 5… with 2 CB’s on the bench? #BRUCEOUT

@BennyPoolaar: Starting Hayden at CB but have Schar on the bench. Yet he says he doesn’t play players out of position #TickingAlong

@ShaunIrving_: Playing Haydn in defence again where he isn't natural anymore, when we've 2 fit CB's on the bench, absolutely Clueless #bruceout

