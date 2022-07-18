Newcastle United take on Mainz 05 at the Kufstein Arena in Austria this afternoon (3pm kick-off) - but how will Eddie Howe’s side line-up against the Bundesliga outfit?

After cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory against 1860 Munich in Saalfelden on Friday, Newcastle are preparing to face stronger opposition in the form of Mainz, who finished 8th in the German top flight last term.

In the previous match, Eddie Howe named a starting line-up that changed entirely in the second half. Sven Botman was introduced for Jamaal Lascelles at half-time and the rest of the side changed on the hour mark.

Federico Fernandez (calf), Kell Watts (knee) Jamal Lewis (calf) and Matt Ritchie (tightness) sat the 1860 Munich game out but Ritchie has returned this afternoon. Matty Longstaff and Jay Turner-Cooke were named on the bench but didn’t get on the pitch.

Once again Howe is expected to give plenty of players a decent run-out this afternoon as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season on August 6.

NUFC XI to face Mainz 05: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Dummett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Fraser, Wood

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Had a comfortable afternoon coming off the bench on Friday but will be looking to impress Eddie Howe in pre-season following Nick Pope’s arrival. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Captained the side after coming on against 1860 Munich. Expected to lead the side out today with Jamaal Lascelles likely to be on the bench. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar Will be hoping to form a good bond with Sven Botman in defence as the competition for places heats up ahead of the new campaign. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4. CB: Sven Botman Set to be handed his first start today having impressed off the bench against 1860 Munich. Photo Sales