A transfer saga that has stretched the length of 2022 is finally over and the 22-year-old defender can now look forward to the upcoming Premier League season with his new Magpies teammates.

On Tuesday, Newcastle announced that they had agreed a deal in principle to sign the Lille defender for an undisclosed fee and that the deal would be completed later in the week. The fee is understood to be in the region of £35million with Botman agreeing a five-year deal after completing his medical on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sven Botman in action for Lille (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle have now confirmed that the formalities of the deal are concluded.

Following the confirmation, Botman told the club website: "I'm really happy - delighted - and I can't wait to start this new adventure. This is the best day of my life, to sign a contract with Newcastle United. It's a day I've worked hard for and I'm very excited.

"Newcastle had a long-term plan to get to the top, for both me and for the club, and they play in the Premier League which is the best league in Europe. The whole package is just perfect. I'm looking forward now to meeting the fans and also my new team-mates."

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe added: "I'm delighted Sven is joining us. He is technically very good, physically very good and has a great attitude.