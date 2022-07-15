Newcastle United face 1860 Munich in Austria this afternoon - here’s how Eddie Howe’s side will line-up.

Following on from last weekend’s 5-1 win over Gateshead, Newcastle will be hoping to continue their positive preparations for the new Premier League season with some new faces.

New signings Sven Botman and Nick Pope sat out last weekend’s friendly, as did Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes.

All four are involved in the matchday squad today. Under-21s attacking-midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke has also joined up with the squad for the match having spent the earlier part of the week in Spain with Elliot Dickman’s side.

Kelland Watts, Jamal Lewis, Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie, Federico Fernandez and Matt Ritchie were not included in the matchday squad despite being out in Austria.

View Newcastle United’s full line-up below...

