Conflict, quarrels and redemption - The EIGHT key dates that shaped Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United reign

Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle United story has reached its final chapter – with the last page turned on Sunday, June 30.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 08:39
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez and Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United are seen during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

It comes as no shock to fans, given the trials and tribulations of Mike Ashley’s 12 years on Tyneside. Here we take a look over the key dates in Benitez’s time on Tyneside – and look back at the moments that led to the Spaniard’s unpopular departure.

