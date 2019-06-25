Conflict, quarrels and redemption - The EIGHT key dates that shaped Rafa Benitez's Newcastle United reign
Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle United story has reached its final chapter – with the last page turned on Sunday, June 30.
By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 08:39
It comes as no shock to fans, given the trials and tribulations of Mike Ashley’s 12 years on Tyneside. Here we take a look over the key dates in Benitez’s time on Tyneside – and look back at the moments that led to the Spaniard’s unpopular departure.