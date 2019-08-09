'Congrats to Matty Longstaff, feel bad for Aarons though': Geordies react to Premier League squad numbers and Jack Colback snub
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has named his 25-man squad for the 2019/20 Premier League campaign – with some surprise omissions.
Joelinton will wear the famous number nine once donned by Alan Shearer, Allan Saint-Maximin number ten.
Returning fan favourite and Gateshead-born Andy Carroll takes the number seven jersey.
New signings Jetro Willems and Emil Krafth have been assigned number 15 and 17 respectively.
Dwight Gayle, who was on loan with West Bromwich Albion last season, takes the number 12 shirt. Matty Longstaff has been handed squad number 43 with his older brother, Sean, keeping the number 36.
Missing out on the 25-man squad are Jack Colback, Achraf Lazaar, Rolando Aarons, Henri Saivet and Jamie Sterry – which could paint an ominous picture for their Newcastle futures.
Jacob Murphy and Freddie Woodman have joined Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City respectively on loan.
Here’s how Newcastle United fans reacted to the news: