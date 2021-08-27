'Consortium coming in to buy the club' - Ex-Newcastle United star has intriguing transfer and takeover message for Mike Ashley

The Magpies have endured a difficult start to the campaign, losing both Premier League matches to West Ham and Aston Villa, as well as falling at the first hurdle in the Carabao Cup to Burnley.

The negative feeling around the club has been compounded by just one summer signing, which came in the form of Joe Willock from Arsenal in a £25million deal.

Waddle feels Bruce’s squad lacks competition and has called on United’s head coach to knock on Ashley’s door for new additions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United's St James's Park. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Bruce will have to be quick however, with the summer window set to close on Tuesday night at 11pm.

Waddle, speaking to SpaceCasino, said: “I think Mike Ashley likes him (Bruce).

"Mike Ashley will decide if he’s going to keep his job. We don’t know what Steve asked for.

"Did he ask for more money and did the club say ‘no, you can have Willock and that’s it?’ We don’t know what goes on behind the scenes.

"Steve’s getting it from all sides - he has been from the fans since he walked into the job but it’ll be worse now. The Newcastle fans will not be happy, they do not want to be going back to the Championship.”

Waddle also referred to a potential takeover, the Saudi-led bid is currently wrapped up in complex legal battles with no end currently in sight.

He continued: "The next thing that will come out is that there’s a consortium coming in to buy the club. They’ve still got until Monday to buy players and if I was Steve Bruce I’d be knocking on Mike Ashley’s door.”

Waddle, who insists Bruce has done a good job on Tyneside, also tipped Newcastle to be in a relegation battle again.

A run of two wins in 19 matches last term saw United crash into relegation danger before Willock’s club equalling record of seven goals in seven games helped achieve a 12th place finish.

As it stands, Newcastle’s squad is identical to the one that finished last season, minus Andy Carroll’s departure.

Willock’s return aside, the lack of transfer activity has led the former England international to believe “complacency” will kick in.

That is a big concern, says Waddle.

He added: “We know there are about seven or eight teams in the Premier League fighting for their lives and Newcastle are always in that group at the start of the season.

"Steve Bruce has done a good job over the last couple of years.

"Maybe there’s not been enough activity in the transfer market, apart from Willock who’s a very good signing.

“The fans like him and I’m sure his value will increase over the years - he’s a talent. But when you start looking at the squad I think complacency kicks in.

"You can basically name nine Newcastle players who will start the next game and you don’t want that. You want competition and three or four signings coming in to say ‘I want your shirt’.

"I don’t see that with Newcastle this season. At the minute it’s a big concern for Steve Bruce and Newcastle fans.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.