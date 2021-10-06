Saudi Arabia is ready to lift its ban on the Qatari broadcaster in a move which could have implications for a proposed Newcastle United takeover.

The Gulf kingdom has blocked the signal of beIN Sports, the Premier League’s rights-holder for the Middle East North Africa region, for several years.

However, it’s been reported that the Doha-based broadcaster’s programming could be unblocked “in the coming weeks”.

BeIN Sports objected to a proposed Saudi Arabia-backed £300million takeover of Newcastle United last year – and this “lobbying” was highlighted in a Competition Appeal Tribunal hearing last week by a QC representing Mike Ashley’s St James Holdings.

Now, according to BNN Bloomberg, beIN Sports “would no longer object to a takeover” if their ban is lifted.

Naturally, fans took to social media to share their reactions to the latest developments:

@bennylad15: Buying #cans on the way home from work tonight. #NUFCTakeover #NUFC

@ninenufc: Is it actually time to restock the fridge? #NUFCtakeover

@texas_toon: “It’s the hope that kills you….”

@CharleyRob4: Did somebody say Cans? #nufc #NUFCTakeover

@kezzamc: I need to come off twitter... I'm getting too excited... it's too much to handle... could it really be happening? #NUFCTakeover

@nufcxx: Is the club about to change forever? #nufc

@ypusef_1892: Now - let’s see some transparency from our buyers. Are they still there? And let’s get some results. Starting with Spurs (H). This asset needs to keep its value. Otherwise, no deal. The legal stuff won’t matter. The takeover wont happen. Piracy or no piracy. Howay the lads. #cans

@dunntoon: Surely the biggest issue is the seperation between PIF and the Saudi Government is it not? Still have huge doubts.

@jonesylad1977: What the hell is going on now #NUFCTakeover. I can't take another series of.. Its going to happen.. Its imminent, next 24hrs.. We need someone from both sides to communicate now if there is indeed movement in a positive way. #NUFC

@StevenPArkin117: Please don't do this to me. I can't handle another heartbreak #NUFC

@AaronBates91: I was never convinced the takeover would happen until today, the piracy issue was the biggest stumbling block, with that hopefully being sorted I can see cans on the horizon #nufc #nufctakover

