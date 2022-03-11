Newcastle United face Chelsea just three days after their victory over Southampton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Victory over Southampton means Newcastle head to Stamford Bridge with the feeling that whilst this game is a ‘free hit’, they have every chance in the world of returning to the north east with a favourable result.

Confidence in the group is high and February’s Manager of the Month Eddie Howe has instilled a great belief in the team.

Supporters saw the long-awaited full-debut of Bruno Guimaraes on Thursday night, as well as seeing the Brazilian score his first goal for the club with a sublime effort.

Dubravka could do very little for Southampton’s opener after a deflection from Dan Burn wrong-footed the Slovakian. With changes anticipated, it will be a big boost for the defence to have Dubravka behind them once again.

Chris Wood also opened his Magpies account on what was a good night all round for Newcastle.

With a game against Everton just around the corner however, Sunday may be the time for Howe to rotate his side.

Here, we take a look at how Newcastle United could line-up against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge:

Emil Krafth hobbled off late on at St Mary’s with Manquillo deputising during injury time at the end of the game. Changing Manquillo for Krafth will not destabilise the defence too much and this change would allow Howe to look after his full-backs.

Lascelles hasn’t started a match since the victory over Everton at the beginning of February but Fabian Schar’s injury worries may allow the club captain to come back into the fold.

Yet again Burn put in another fantastic display at St Mary’s and a replication of this will be needed at Stamford Bridge if they are to keep the in-form Kai Havertz quiet.

Targett’s reliability means that if he is fit enough to start, then he simply must fill the left-back role.

Willock was shifted into a more advanced role against Southampton, one that allowed him to feed off Chris Wood. Although he didn’t get on the scoresheet, he put in yet another solid performance.

After weeks of hype, Guimaraes finally made his first start as a Newcastle United player and his full-debut was everything fans expected and more. His finish for the goal was sublime and supporters will hope he is fit enough to face Chelsea at the weekend.

Joelinton missed the game on Thursday night through injury but Howe revealed post-match that it is one they may be able to nurse him through. If so, then it makes sense to see Jonjo Shelvey rested with Joelinton taking his place in the middle of the pitch against a very strong Chelsea midfield.

Fraser worked his socks off again at St Mary’s and although he wasn’t able to produce much in attack, his workrate of the ball was exemplary.

Wood finally ended his eight-game goal drought for Newcastle with his bullet header. It was a typical Chris Wood finish and one that will no doubt give him plenty of confidence going forward.