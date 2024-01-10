Alan Shearer has continued to speak about Sunderland's ill-thoughout decision to decorate a stadium bar for Newcastle United fans for the weekend's FA Cup derby. The derby was an occasion to remember for the Magpies, who beat their Championship rivals 3-0.

But the biggest headlines came before the highly anticipated clash when images emerged of a bar in the away end that was decorated with Newcastle colours. It later emerged that Sunderland had decorated it, leading to a club statement promising a review into the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle fans, and even the club, would go on to tease Sunderland over their friendly hospitality, and it has dominated conversation even after the derby. Newcastle hero Shearer was vocal on social media after seeing the pictures, and he has spoken again on the topic on The Rest is Football podcast.

He added: “Sunderland rolled out the red carpet all week for the Geordies, they wanted the Stadium of Light to feel like home for Newcastle. They certainly did that. They allowed 6000 fans in and they had a great time.

“Sunderland did that themselves. When I saw those pictures I thought, oh some of the Geordies have broken into the Stadium of Light and decorated the room that was going to be there's. Sunderland Football Club actually did it themselves. Can you believe that? You couldn’t make it up.”