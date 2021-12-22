Covid-19-hit Manchester United issue update ahead of Newcastle United fixture
Manchester United’s players have started to return to training following the club’s Covid-19 shutdown.
The club’s first-team training complex was closed last week following a Covid-19 outbreak which led to the postponement of games against Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion.
Their next game is against Newcastle United on December 27, and the club has revealed that its players have “started a return to training at Carrington on a staggered basis”.
Premier League clubs decided on Monday to play on over Christmas amid calls for short break due to rising number of Covid-19 cases.
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe gave his view on a “festive firebreak” last week. He said: “I think the key thing for me, just my opinion, is that I don’t want half the games played and half the games not played. A decision needs to be made for the benefit of the league to make sure there’s integrity of the competition. That would be my view on it.”