Crawley Town boss confirms interest in signing Newcastle United youngster
One Newcastle United youngster is catching the attention of numerous clubs in England.
Crawley Town boss John Yems has admitted that he is interested in bringing Newcastle United Under-23 star Rosaire Longelo to the People’s Pension Stadium.
Yems confirmed his interest in the left-back to the Crawley Observer and he also revealed that there is a fair amount of interest in the winger from other clubs:
"I am always looking for good players to improve this squad, so anyone who becomes available who we fancy we will be interested.
"We are interested in him, and he is interested in us. At the moment two or three clubs are interested but I am not going to get caught playing off against other people."
Longelo has featured regularly for Newcastle United Under-23’s this season but has only completed 90 minutes on one occasion, coming in their 3-1 defeat to Fulham in September.