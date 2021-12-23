Crawley Town boss confirms interest in signing Newcastle United youngster

One Newcastle United youngster is catching the attention of numerous clubs in England.

By Joe Buck
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 3:25 pm

Crawley Town boss John Yems has admitted that he is interested in bringing Newcastle United Under-23 star Rosaire Longelo to the People’s Pension Stadium.

Yems confirmed his interest in the left-back to the Crawley Observer and he also revealed that there is a fair amount of interest in the winger from other clubs:

"I am always looking for good players to improve this squad, so anyone who becomes available who we fancy we will be interested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Crawley Town Manager John Yems (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

"We are interested in him, and he is interested in us. At the moment two or three clubs are interested but I am not going to get caught playing off against other people."

Longelo has featured regularly for Newcastle United Under-23’s this season but has only completed 90 minutes on one occasion, coming in their 3-1 defeat to Fulham in September.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

John YemsCrawley TownEnglandRichard Mennear