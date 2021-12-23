Crawley Town boss John Yems has admitted that he is interested in bringing Newcastle United Under-23 star Rosaire Longelo to the People’s Pension Stadium.

Yems confirmed his interest in the left-back to the Crawley Observer and he also revealed that there is a fair amount of interest in the winger from other clubs:

"I am always looking for good players to improve this squad, so anyone who becomes available who we fancy we will be interested.

Crawley Town Manager John Yems (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

"We are interested in him, and he is interested in us. At the moment two or three clubs are interested but I am not going to get caught playing off against other people."

Longelo has featured regularly for Newcastle United Under-23’s this season but has only completed 90 minutes on one occasion, coming in their 3-1 defeat to Fulham in September.

