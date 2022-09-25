Crazy’ – Newcastle United defender gives revealing inside track on Eddie Howe’s training methods
Newcastle United centre back Dan Burn has lifted the lid on the intensity of training sessions under Eddie Howe.
After arriving from Brighton and Hove Albion in January, Burn has been one of the most consistent members of Howe’s squad, making the eighth most appearances under the new manager - despite arriving two months into his reign.
Howe has trusted Blyth-born Burn primarily at centre-back, but has not been scared to play him at left-back in the absence of Matt Targett earlier this season.
But it has not always been plain sailing for the 6ft 7in defender as he admitted the intensity “took a little while to get used to” after he signed from the Seagulls earlier this year.
Speaking to BBC 5 live, Burn said: “With Eddie now, the way that we play demands a certain level of intensity, and it comes every single day.
“The sessions are a lot longer than what I was used to and I took a little while to get used to.
“What I find crazy about the gaffer’s training at the minute is that we never really seem to do the same session twice.”
The Newcastle defender added: “He’s got so many sessions saved, and every single day it’s something completely new.”
Howe is not the only young and highly-rated English boss that Burn has played for, appearing over 80 times for current Chelsea manager Graham potter at Brighton & Hove Albion, making the praise for the Magpies’ manager that bit more impressive.