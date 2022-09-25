After arriving from Brighton and Hove Albion in January, Burn has been one of the most consistent members of Howe’s squad, making the eighth most appearances under the new manager - despite arriving two months into his reign.

Howe has trusted Blyth-born Burn primarily at centre-back, but has not been scared to play him at left-back in the absence of Matt Targett earlier this season.

But it has not always been plain sailing for the 6ft 7in defender as he admitted the intensity “took a little while to get used to” after he signed from the Seagulls earlier this year.

Dan Burn of Newcastle United applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Speaking to BBC 5 live, Burn said: “With Eddie now, the way that we play demands a certain level of intensity, and it comes every single day.

“The sessions are a lot longer than what I was used to and I took a little while to get used to.

“What I find crazy about the gaffer’s training at the minute is that we never really seem to do the same session twice.”

The Newcastle defender added: “He’s got so many sessions saved, and every single day it’s something completely new.”