Cristiano Ronaldo in line for Manchester United debut against Newcastle United after passing medical

Cristiano Ronaldo’s in line to face Newcastle United – after passing a medical.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 30th August 2021, 4:45 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Juventus forward is set to complete a £13million move to former club Manchester United during the international break.

Ronaldo has undergone a medical in Portugal, and agreed a two-year deal with the option of another year. The 36-year-old is expected to make his debut against winless Newcastle at Old Trafford on September 11.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer said: "Hopefully, we can get the paperwork sorted, and announce him very soon. He’s a winner, and a great human being. The players are excited, and l’m excited to keep adding to this squad. He adds something completely different.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Speaking about the proposed move last week, Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce said: “Great for the Premier League, I have to say. It would be wonderful if he comes back, but we can only just look on, all of us, and think ‘what if?’.”