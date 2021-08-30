Cristiano Ronaldo in line for Manchester United debut against Newcastle United after passing medical
Cristiano Ronaldo’s in line to face Newcastle United – after passing a medical.
The Juventus forward is set to complete a £13million move to former club Manchester United during the international break.
Ronaldo has undergone a medical in Portugal, and agreed a two-year deal with the option of another year. The 36-year-old is expected to make his debut against winless Newcastle at Old Trafford on September 11.
Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer said: "Hopefully, we can get the paperwork sorted, and announce him very soon. He’s a winner, and a great human being. The players are excited, and l’m excited to keep adding to this squad. He adds something completely different.”
Speaking about the proposed move last week, Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce said: “Great for the Premier League, I have to say. It would be wonderful if he comes back, but we can only just look on, all of us, and think ‘what if?’.”