The match at Old Trafford has plenty of hype surrounding it as Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his first appearance for the Red Devils since re-signing for the club this summer.

Ronaldo became the all-time highest international men's goalscorer this week as he scored his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in a 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland.

Yet a yellow card in that match means the forward is suspended for his country's next match against Azerbaijan and was released from international duty early.

It means Ronaldo’s five-day self-isolation period was brought forward, and the player landed at Manchester Airport on Thursday evening.

Tickets sold out

Newcastle have also confirmed that tickets for the match at Old Trafford on Saturday, 11th September (3pm kick-off) have sold out.

Tickets were initially released to Newcastle season ticket holders with 50 or more points last month and were snapped up by Friday.

After the match against United, the Magpies will face Leeds United at St James’ Park a week later.

Rondon on Benitez

Elsewhere, former Newcastle striker Salomón Rondon says it will be an honour to play for Rafa Benitez again, following the forward’s move to Everton.

Rondon completed his switch to Goodison Park from Chinese side Dalian Professional on deadline day and could make his debut against Burnley after the international break.

Speaking to Everton's TV channel, Rondon said: "I enjoy playing for Rafa a lot because he is the manager who changed my mentality and how I see the game, what he needs from me to help the team and my teammates.

"We were in Newcastle together and he explained very clearly the main points for a striker.

"In China, it was the same.

"Now it is the same, again, because I saw the three [Premier League] games Everton played this season and I identify myself with the idea of how Rafa plays.

"For me, it is an honour, as well, that a manager like Rafa Benitez has confidence in me."

