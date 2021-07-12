The Magpies have been linked with several players in recent weeks, while pre-season preparations are stepping up this week.

Here are some of the latest NUFC-related news stories from around the web:

Crystal Palace in talks with Andre Ayew

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andre Ayew playing for Swansea City.

Newcastle were recently linked with Ghanaian forward Andre Ayew after the player left Swansea at the end of last season.

Celtic were also credited with interest in the striker, 31, while there is also reported interest from Crystal Palace.

According to 90min.com, talks are under way between Palace and Ayew, who could link up with his brother Jordan at Selhurst Park.

Palace recently completed the signing of midfielder Michael Olise from Reading last week.

Southampton targeting Isaac Hayden

While Newcastle will be looking to strengthen this summer, they may also have to fight to keep hold of players.

According to The Sun, Soithampton are targeting Magpies midfielder Isaac Hayden, who is available for around £10million.

Hayden made 24 Premier League appearances for Newcastle last season but missed the end of the campaign with a knee injury.

The same report claims Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is interested in Watford’s Will Hughes – though some of his senior scouts are opposed to the idea.

Port Vale boss reacts to Cass loan move

Finally, Newcastle defender Lewis Cass has completed his loan move to League Two side Port Vale.

Cass, 21, helped Hartlepool win promotion from the National League last season, making 35 appearances for Pools.

Speaking to the club’s website, Valiants boss Darrell Clarke said: “We are pleased to confirm Lewis’ arrival at the club. He is a young defender capable of playing in a couple of positions along the defensive line.

“He had a great season on loan at Hartlepool where he has played regular football, playing a key part in the Pools’ promotion campaign.

"Lewis will immediately join up with the squad for pre-season and we are looking forward to seeing him develop at the club.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative football coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.