Simon Jordan has urged Crystal Palace to sell Marc Guehi this summer amid speculation linking him with moves away from Selhurst Park.

Both Newcastle United and Liverpool have been linked with a move for Guehi this summer, with the Crystal Palace man set to enter the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park. Guehi has been listed as a potential replacement for Jarell Quansah at Anfield, with the England Under-21 international set to join Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Newcastle United’s interest in Guehi, meanwhile, stems almost 12 months. The Magpies chased Guehi’s signature for the majority of last summer, but were met with strong resistance from the Eagles.

After failing in their first few attempts to lure Guehi away from Palace, the Magpies eventually gave up their pursuit of the defender. A year on, though, and they have reignited their interest and with Palace now having to decide on whether to sell Guehi or risk losing him for nothing next summer, Newcastle United may feel the door has opened to finally get their man.

Competition from Liverpool, though, will be fierce and the Magpies will do well to land his signature this summer. Palace, meanwhile, have been urged to sell the defender in order to recoup money for him and negate the risk of losing him on a free transfer next year.

Speaking on TalkSport , former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes that Palace must sell Guehi this summer, unless they can guarantee tying him down to a new deal. Jordan also admitted that Palace gambled in rejecting the Magpies’ advances last summer and that it will be hard for Guehi to reject the appeal of Liverpool this summer if the Reds firm up their interest with a bid.

“The fact is that when you’re comparing it to Liverpool and other iconic football clubs - when Liverpool come knocking on your door, as a top footballer you go ‘I’ll have some of that’,” Jordan said.

“Sell him. Unless you can tie him down, you’ll get nothing for him [next season]. That’s the choice; they took the roll of the dice last year and didn’t take Newcastle’s money, now they’re against the clock.

“So what [else] do you get? You get nothing, and then you’ve got to go and buy a centre-back.

“You might as well sell him. [Oliver] Glasner won’t be thrilled with that but he’s not going to be tied down is he?”

Marc Guehi ‘alternatives’

Whilst Guehi remains one of Newcastle United’s top targets this summer, there have been other defenders linked with a move to St James’ Park. Italian media in recent times have reported that the Magpies are interested in signing Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini.

The Italian international is regarded as a hugely talented prospect, but ACL and shoulder injuries last season severely limited his gametime at club level. Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi has also been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer - although the Cherries will be very reluctant to sell after seeing a number of key players already leave the club.