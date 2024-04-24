Newcastle United and Crystal Palace will face-off at Selhurst Park tonight in a match that could be pivotal in United’s race for European football. The hosts have won back-to-back games with a stunning 5-2 win over West Ham on Sunday moving them clear of any lingering relegation danger. The Magpies, meanwhile, know they must keep the pressure on the teams around them and finish as high up the table as possible in the race to qualify for Europe next season.

Wins over Fulham and Spurs in their last two outings have boosted their hopes of qualifying for Europe, but Eddie Howe still has a number of injury concerns to contend with. Joe Willock has been added to the list of players that won’t feature again this season, whilst players like Joelinton and Nick Pope face a race against time to make their returns before the end of the campaign.

Oliver Glasner, meanwhile, also has a few injury concerns to deal with and will likely not have any of his currently sidelined players back for the visit of Howe’s side. Here, we take a look at injury news from both camps ahead of Crystal Palace’s clash against Newcastle United at Selhurst Park:

1 . Marc Guehi - out Glasner hasn’t confirmed exactly when Guehi will make his return to action, but it will likely not come against Newcastle United. Photo Sales

2 . Chris Richards - doubt Richards missed the win over Liverpool with a knee injury but returned to action against West Ham at the weekend. With this match coming just three days after that game, however, he may not be risked from the off again. Photo Sales

3 . Rob Holding - out Holding has made just one appearance in all competitions this season but was an unused substitute for Palace against West Ham. However, a fresh setback means he won't feature against the Magpies. Photo Sales