Newcastle United and Crystal Palace will face-off at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night in a match that could be pivotal in the race for both European football and in the battle for survival. The hosts are likely just one win away from securing safety for another season, whilst the Magpies know they must keep the pressure on the teams around them and finish as high up the table as possible.

Wins over Fulham and Spurs in their last two outings have boosted their hopes of qualifying for Europe, but Eddie Howe still has a number of injury concerns to contend with. Joe Willock has been added to the list of players that won’t feature again this season, whilst players like Joelinton and Nick Pope face a race against time to make their returns before the end of the campaign.

Oliver Glasner, meanwhile, also has a few injury concerns to deal with and will likely not have any of his currently sidelined players back for the visit of Howe’s side. Here, we take a look at injury news from both camps ahead of Crystal Palace’s clash against Newcastle United at Selhurst Park:

1 . Marc Guehi - out Glasner hasn't confirmed exactly when Guehi will make his return to action, but it will likely not come against Newcastle United.

2 . Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - out Rak-Sakyi suffered a setback in his return from a thigh injury and isn't expected to feature on Wednesday night.

3 . Chris Richards - out Richards missed the win over Liverpool with a knee injury and is expected to be out for a couple more games.