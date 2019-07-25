Cut-price strike duo on Newcastle United's radar
Reported Newcastle United target Marrony could be available for as little as £11million despite having a £32million release clause in his Vasco da Gama contract.
United are in the hunt yet more attacking options, having secured a deal for Joelinton from Hoffenheim as well as closing in on the capture of French youth international winger Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice for around £20million.
But Steve Bruce is understood to want at least one more striker – and that’s without the possibility of signing out-of-contract frontman Andy Carroll, provided he proves his fitness following his West Ham United release.
One name to have cropped up in recent days is that of 20-year-old Brazilian Marrony.
The youngster has a release clause of £35million in his current deal but Vasco’s financial situation could see the South American outfit cash in on the player, regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Brazil.
According the Star, Vasco could accept an offer as low as £11million for the player, first linked with United earlier this week in the Brazilian press.
The report states: “Vasco da Gama’s financial troubles could see them sell the attacker for just €12m.
“The Brazilian outfit are battling at the wrong end of the table at present and are in desperate need of funds this summer.
“Vasco’s deep financial problems mean club bosses are willing to flog their star assets for well below their asking price.
It continues: “Marrony was first offered to the Magpies back in May during a meeting between the respective parties in Europe.
“While Newcastle expressed an interest in the youngster, club officials made it clear they couldn’t follow up their interest with a formal bid until their managerial situation had been sorted.”
Meanwhile, Sky Sports are reporting that United head coach Bruce is weighing up whether to make a move for Charlie Austin.
The 30-year-old, who does not obviously fit the Magpies’ summer signing policy, is training with the reserves after a training ground fall out with Ralph Hasenhuttl.
The ex-QPR striker is thought to be available for around £8million this summer.