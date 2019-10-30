The damning and concerning statistics behind goal-shy Newcastle United's start to the season

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce.

Concerns are growing about the lack of goals in this Newcastle side and the Magpies have never scored less goals in the opening ten games of a Premier League season.

In both seasons Newcastle were relegated from the Premier League they had scored exactly double the amount that they have scored at this point.

United lost two thirds of their front three in the summer with Salomon Rondon's loan move coming to an end and Ayoze Perez departing for Leicester City.

The attacking duo had scored 23 of Newcastle's 42 Premier League goals last season so it is hardly surprising that they have struggled so badly in front of goal.

The main man that was signed to help bolster Newcastle's attacking arsenal was big money signing Joelinton, who has so far found life difficult in the Premier League, registering just one goal.

Fellow new signing Allan Saint-Maximin has looked sharp since recovering from injury and despite not finding the back of the net yet, he often looks the most likely in black and white to make things happen.

The lack of a goalscorer will worry Newcastle fans; with Joelinton having a tough start to life on Tyneside, Andy Carroll so far being limited to four substitute appearances and Dwight Gayle yet to prove his Premier League pedigree.

Newcastle's six Premier League goals have all come from different scorers; Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Fabian Schar, Matthew Longstaff and Jamal Lascelles all finding the back of the net once.

The start to the season in front of goal is particularly damning when compared to where Newcastle left off at the end of last season.

Newcastle scored 10 more goals in the last 10 games of last season than they have managed so far this term.

They also scored more than one in a game five times in the final 10 games of the season, something that Steve Bruce's men are yet to do.

If Newcastle don't improve offensively, they risk a third relegation to the Championship in twelve seasons.

Newcastle United goals scored after 10 PL games

19/20: 6

18/19: 6

17/18: 10

16/17: N/A

15/16: 12

14/15: 11

13/14: 14

12/13: 12

11/12: 15

10/11: 19

09/10: N/A

08/09: 12

07/08: 17

06/07: 7

05/06: 8

04/05: 21

03/04:15

02/03: 16

01/02: 18

00/01: 11

99/00: 20

98/99: 15

97/98: 12

96/97: 20

95/96: 26

94/95: 27