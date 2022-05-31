The appointment of Dan Ashworth as Newcastle United’s new sporting director is the talk of the town recently and on our latest Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, Rich Mennear joins Joe Buck to discuss what the former Brighton man could bring to the club.

Sean Longstaff’s new deal, his future at the club and all the latest surrounding transfers in and out of Tyneside this summer are also discussed as Newcastle aim to build on their 11th place finish to last season.

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast