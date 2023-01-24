News you can trust since 1849
Dan Ashworth bolsters Newcastle United’s recruitment drive with six behind the scenes additions planned

The behind the scenes transformation at Newcastle United continues with six new positions available across the first-team and academy.

By Dominic Scurr
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 3:20pm

Newcastle are bolstering their player analysis and scouting departments as they look to recruit a lead video analyst and positional analyst for the first-team along with four recruitment positions at the academy. The Magpies are hoping to appoint an under-13 to 18 UK scouting lead, a head of emerging talent, a recruitment operations manager and a scouting lead at the club’s academy.

As part of sporting director Dan Ashworth’s academy reform, United recently appointed former Manchester City and Leeds United scout Paul Midgley as head of youth recruitment.

Newcastle have invested significantly in its academy and youth players since Ashworth’s arrival with signings such as Jude Smith, Charlie McArthur, Alex Murphy, Jordan Hackett, Amadou Diallo and Garang Kuol.

General view inside the stadium prior to the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park on January 10, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Newcastle’s official website is currently advertising the roles which will aid the club’s youth recruitment strategy.

The first-team analyst positions will help identify potential targets to sign for the club and work closely with head of technical scouting, Andy Howe – who is the nephew of head coach Eddie Howe.

The positional analyst role description read: “You will identify new potential target players, using expert knowledge and any available data, to ensure information is relayed quickly and key talent target players are placed into a dynamic workflow within the department.”

The Magpies are yet to make a major first-team signing in the transfer window so far this January with a week to go.

