Ashworth left Brighton and Hove Albion, where he had been technical director, early last month. The 51-year-old is understood to have been offered a similar position at Newcastle – and he has since been on gardening leave.

There have been talks between the two clubs over hastening his appointment. However, the Daily Mail report that Ashworth has a nine-month notice period stipulated in his Brighton contract, and United would have to pay hefty compensation to appoint him sooner.

Speaking last month, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “I’ve been used to working with a sporting director at Bournemouth, so I would encourage that.

“I believe I can work under any framework, really. I would embrace that. I’m a firm believer that the stronger your team around you, the better you can deliver for the players. I would welcome any decision the owners make.”

Dan Ashworth in 2018 when he worked for the Football Association.