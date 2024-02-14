Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United want to bring Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford.

Man United have identified Ashworth as a key target for the behind-the-scenes restructuring of the club following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 25% purchase. The minority takeover was approved by the Premier League but remains subject to FA ratification.

Ashworth joined Newcastle from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022 and has achieved positive results during his time at St James' Park. While Manchester United are yet to make a formal approach for the 52-year-old, he is understood to be open to making the switch.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed initial talks have been positive as Newcastle prepare to have a say.

Romano tweeted: "Manchester United have been working on Dan Ashworth appointment for weeks and he's always been the top target for INEOS. #MUFC set for formal approach after initial talks in positive direction... but it will depend on Newcastle. #NUFC and Ashworth to discuss about it soon."

Newcastle have progressed to challenge Manchester United since Ashworth joined the club. Last season, The Magpies finished one place behind The Red Devils in the Premier League as both qualified for the Champions League.

