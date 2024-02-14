Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dan Ashworth is a top target for Manchester United following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority takeover of the club.

Ratcliffe's INEOS Group will take charge of football operations at Old Trafford and have identified the Newcastle United sporting director as a crucial appointment. Although no official approach has been made with Ratcliffe's 25% purchase awaits approval from the FA, Man United are expected to make a move for the 52-year-old.

Ashworth has connections with the INEOS Group and has a 'long-standing relationship' with INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford. Ashworth has previously described Brailsford as 'the best

During the pre-season visit to Portugal in the summer of 2022, Ashworth invited Brailsford to host a presentation in front of the Newcastle squad.

At the time, Ashworth said: "I’ve known Sir Dave for a number of years, working across various different sports and he is without doubt the best in world sport at creating high-performance culture and turning that into winning.

There were some brilliant messages for us all and it was great to get him in at this point of pre-season."

Manchester United legend Gary Neville also praised Ashworth for the work he has done so far at Newcastle. The pair spoke briefly during Newcastle's 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Old Trafford in November.

But when asked about the conversation and speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford, Ashworth was quick to play things down.

"First of all, I literally saw Gary when walking into the directors' box and he was going down the tunnel. I shouted 'hello' and that was it,’ Ashworth said in November.

"I didn't have a conversation with Gary. I know him and Phil [Neville] from their England days. He's written some very kind things and thank you, Gary.