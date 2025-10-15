Newcastle United news: Dan Burn has poked fun at Anthony Gordon as England secured World Cup qualification.

Dan Burn has poked fun at Anthony Gordon after the pair helped England qualify for next summer’s World Cup.

The Three Lions defeated Latvia 5-0 in Riga on Tuesday night to book their place at the 2026 World Cup to be held across the USA, Mexico and Canada. Gordon’s goal, his second in an England shirt, sent Thomas Tuchel’s side on their way to a comfortable win over the country ranked 137th in the world by FIFA.

A brace from Harry Kane, an own goal and a late Ebere Eze strike secured the win and England’s passage to the World Cup. The draw for the group stages of that tournament, one that will involve 48 nations for the first time in history, will take place on Friday 5 December (5pm GMT).

Tuchel’s side will likely enter that tournament as one of the favourites, whilst Burn and Gordon, along with a couple of other Newcastle United players, will be desperate to impress and secure their place in the travelling squad.

Dan Burn mocks Anthony Gordon for England reaction

Both Burn and Gordon have been regulars under Tuchel since he was appointed as Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor last year. Gordon started both of England’s matches during the most recent international break, whilst Burn came on as a second-half substitute in Riga on Tuesday night.

Speaking to BBC Sport following their 5-0 triumph over Latvia, Burn was asked about how the dressing room reacted to securing their place at next summer’s World Cup. In response, he spoke of his dreams at representing his country at football’s showpiece event, whilst also poking fun at his international and club teammate.

“First of all, Ant Gordon was asking why we kept playing songs about America. So that’s not a good sign really is it?” Burn said.

“But no, listen, everyone is really happy. The gaffer was pumped and said he’s always sort of dreamt about being at a World Cup.

“It’s the same with all of the lads. There’s obviously lads there that have been to major tournaments before but I’ve not and I’d love the chance to be able to do that.”

Burn hadn’t been capped by England until Tuchel took up the role on a permanent basis. The Magpies man was handed his maiden call-up by Tuchel in March on the eve of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final with Liverpool.

Burn, memorably, scored Newcastle’s opening goal on that day, powering a header past Caoimhin Kelleher to nudge his side ahead on the stroke of half-time. A major trophy and an England call-up resulted in a whirlwind week for the defender, one that his head coach Eddie Howe believed Burn fully deserved.

“Incredible moment for Dan, there’s no one more deserving in my opinion.” Howe said about Burn’s first England call-up back in March.

“We started to work with Dan when we did in our relegation battle, such an inspiring guy. A very talented player and a great story, one of the great footballing stories really. A great comeback, someone who had to do it the real hard way coming through the leagues. He’s dedicated, professional, a leader, a real man and inspirational figure.”