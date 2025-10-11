Dan Burn suffered a broken hand during Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last weekend.

Dan Burn has confirmed he suffered an injury to his hand during Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest last Sunday.

Concerns were first raised after Burn joined up with the England camp on Monday with a heavily banged left hand. But the defender continued to train with the England squad during the week before being an unused substitute for the 3-0 win over Wales at Wembley Stadium on Thursday night.

Burn will be hoping to add to his three England caps in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier in Latvia. Victory for England would be enough to secure qualification to next summer’s tournament with two games to spare should Serbia fail to beat Albania on Saturday.

Newcastle United’s England World Cup hopefuls

Either way, England’s perfect qualification record and healthy goal difference advantage makes them a near certainty to be heading to North America next summer for the 2026 World Cup. And Burn is one of the players hoping to be on the plane.

His Newcastle teammate Anthony Gordon played the full 90 minutes against Wales. Tino Livramento missed out on a place in the squad due to a knee injury that is likely to sideline him until late November.

Another England hopeful in Lewis Hall is also facing a spell on the sidelines for Newcastle due to a hamstring injury. Yoane Wissa is also an ongoing injury concern.

But Burn’s hand issue was quickly played down by the man himself when speaking after England’s win over Wales at Wembley Stadium.

Dan Burn confirms hand injury - ‘ready to play’ for NUFC

Burn said, via The Express: “I actually broke my hand, I don't even know how I did it, I think I went to grab someone and then I felt a crack. It was early in the second half so I went for the scan and I have seen a specialist.

"I've been told I can play with it. I am ready for Latvia, I am ready for Newcastle and I'd have been ready to play tonight."

Burn is currently filling in at left-back in the absence of Hall and Livramento with Sven Botman and Malick Thiaw forming a strong centre-back partnership next to him.

"I will not be missing any time for a broken hand,” Burn confirmed. “This is nothing, I have had worse injuries than this. I am ready to go and ready to play.

“Everybody is fighting for each other and the first half an hour I thought we were brilliant. It was really, really good. Now the thing for us is to keep that going all game. At 3-0 up we probably took our foot off the gas a little bit.

"We now look forward to the World Cup qualifier in Latvia now."

Newcastle travel to Burn’s former club Brighton & Hove Albion after the international break as they look to end a run of three successive 0-0 draws away from home in the Premier League this season.

NUFC duo withdraw from England Under-21s squad

While Burn remains with England’s senior squad, two Newcastle youngsters have been forced to withdraw from the England Under-21s squad due to injury.

Hall’s injury was confirmed by Eddie Howe and Newcastle after his call-up to the squad, before England announced Norwich City defender Kellen Fisher had been drafted in as his replacement.

Lewis Miley also withdrew from the Under-21s squad due to injury. The Gazette understands Miley’s withdrawal is due to a calf problem though he is expected to be in contention for the trip to Brighton next weekend.

Crystal Palace’s Romaine Esse and Brighton’s Tom Watson have been called-up to the Under-21s squad following Miley’s withdrawal.