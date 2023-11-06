Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe will be speaking to the media from Dortmund on Monday evening where further updates will be provided on the likes of Dan Burn and Matt Targett following their recent injury blows.

Jacob Murphy also went off with a suspected dislocated shoulder in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Here is Newcastle’s current injury/unavailable list...

Matt Targett (hamstring)

Matt Targett is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in the opening minute of Newcastle’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester United.

The left-back went for a scan on Friday with a further update expected over the weekend.

Expected return: TBC (December 2023-January 2024)

Jacob Murphy (shoulder)

Jacob Murphy made a surprise return from injury against Arsenal, just 10 days after dislocating his shoulder against Borussia Dortmund. And shortly after coming on at St James’ Park, the winger suffered another shoulder injury which will now require surgery.

Expected return: February 2024

Dan Burn (back)

Dan Burn fell awkwardly on his back in the 1-0 win over Arsenal and was withdrawn at half-time as a result. He will be assessed further with Newcastle concerned the defender could be facing a spell on the sidelines.

Expected return: TBC

Sven Botman (knee)

Botman has been out for over a month with a knee-injury. The Dutchman hasn’t featured since netting his first Magpies goal during their demolition of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in September.

It was hoped the defender would have returned to training by now but the club are still assessing the extent of his injury which could require surgery. As a result, no return date has been set.

Expected return: TBC

Alexander Isak (groin)

Isak limped-off against Borussia Dortmund after suffering a recurrence of a groin injury that hampered him during the last international break. Although the injury isn’t thought to be serious, the Sweden international isn’t expected to return until after the November international break.

Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11

Javier Manquillo (groin/not in squad)

Javier Manquillo has been sidelined in recent weeks with a groin issue. He is yet to feature so farthis season and is not part of the Champions League squad.

Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11

Emil Krafth (not in squad)

Emil Krafth made his long-awaited return from an ACL injury against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup but can’t feature in the Champions League.

Expected return: Bournemouth (A) - 11/11

Matt Ritchie (not in squad)

Matt Ritchie came off the bench to help Newcastle see out the 1-0 win over Arsenal but can’t feature in the Champions League.

Expected return: Bournemouth (A) - 11/11

Mark Gillespie (not in squad)

The goalkeeper has not been included in Newcastle’s Champions League squad.

Expected return: Bournemouth (A) - 11/11

Elliot Anderson (back)

Anderson missed the defeat to Dortmund with a back injury. The 20-year-old has featured fairly regularly for the Magpies this season but faces some time on the sidelines.

Anderson is set for eight weeks out and will be hoping to be back involved before the turn of the year.

Expected return: Liverpool (A) - 01/01/24

Harvey Barnes (foot)

Barnes picked up a foot injury at Bramall Lane last month and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He is expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for a number of months.

Howe is hopeful of having the winger back by late December.

Expected return: Late December 2023

Sandro Tonali (suspension from football)

Tonali has been handed a 10-month ban from football. This suspension will rule the midfielder out of action for the rest of the season, next summer’s European Championship and the opening weeks of next season.

But ahead of the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, the ban is yet to be ratified by the Italian Football Federation or FIFA, meaning Tonali is still eligible to play this weekend.