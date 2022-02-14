Dan Burn's Newcastle United debut analysed by Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe has given his verdict on Dan Burn’s Newcastle United debut.
Burn, signed from Brighton and Hove Albion on transfer deadline day in a £12million deal, starred in yesterday’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa. The defender, released by Newcastle at a young age, was handed a start after Jamaal Lascelles was ruled out of the Premier League game through illness.
And Blyth-born Burn, 29, quickly slotted into Howe’s back four – and helped the team keep only its third clean sheet of the season.
“He was excellent,” said United's head coach. “Again, very calm. I thought he added a real composure to the back line. Aerially very good, swept up a lot of dangerous-looking situations in a calm, composed way.
"So I thought it was a great debut, and so nice, for him, that it was here. Obviously, I know how much the club means to him, his history here, so it was a great moment.”