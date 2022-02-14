Burn, signed from Brighton and Hove Albion on transfer deadline day in a £12million deal, starred in yesterday’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa. The defender, released by Newcastle at a young age, was handed a start after Jamaal Lascelles was ruled out of the Premier League game through illness.

And Blyth-born Burn, 29, quickly slotted into Howe’s back four – and helped the team keep only its third clean sheet of the season.

“He was excellent,” said United's head coach. “Again, very calm. I thought he added a real composure to the back line. Aerially very good, swept up a lot of dangerous-looking situations in a calm, composed way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"So I thought it was a great debut, and so nice, for him, that it was here. Obviously, I know how much the club means to him, his history here, so it was a great moment.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Dan Burn applauds Newcastle United fans after the final whistle.