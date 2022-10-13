Darren Eales delivers exciting Newcastle United update as big names 'line up' to back club

The club’s commercial revenues stagnated during Mike Ashley’s 14 years as owner.

And United’s new owners – who must work within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules – are looking bring in new partners to strengthen the club’s hand in the transfer market.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, bought 80% of the club last year. PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the club’s chairman, is a regular at St James's Park.

And Eales, Newcastle’s chief executive officer, says PIF’s global reach will be an “advantage” to the club, which will change shirt sponsor next year, as it looks to grow its revenues and catch up with the top six.

“When it comes to PIF’s investments, they invest globally in hundreds, if not thousands, of companies,” said Eales, who joined United in the summer from Atlanta United.

“From that alone, you’ve got the ability to have a door opening to a host of different conversations. I think that’s a huge advantage that we have.

“Then, when I look at Newcastle United commercially, and assess the other advantages that we’ve got, the fact we’ve got such a passionate and engaged fanbase is really attractive to commercial partners.

“That level of buy-in is really valued. I went the European Club Association meeting a couple of weeks ago, and it was amazing that the number of clubs from around the world that came up to speak to me, the first thing they wanted to talk about was the supporters and the history of Newcastle United.

“People are really excited about our journey, and when we’re talking to companies and brands, that’s hugely compelling.

“I saw it in Atlanta. We didn’t have any fans, a team or even a stadium when I was talking to sponsors, but you would talk about the journey – and that’s the bit that brands want to be associated with.

“They want to be associated with that now because then, when we get to where we want to get to, they were there and committed from the start.

“Think of the Newcastle Entertainers team now, and you think of that Newcastle Brown Ale logo that was part of it.

“We’ve got that, and then with PIF, there’s also that synergy of companies wanting to be associated with us, because PIF have such a big global connection and network.

“We’ve got a lot of opportunity because of that ownership. Just in terms of Saudi Arabia, you’re talking about a young, growing country with 36million people. Football’s the No.1 sport, so, straight away, there’s an area of the globe that’s open to us and is pretty untapped.

“There’ll be companies that are interested in breaking into the Saudi market that we can do business with.

"We’ve got so many compelling things about us. Brands will always have different goals and objectives, but there’s going to be – and there already is – a line of companies that are excited to be part of this story.

