Eddie Howe’s side have suffered just one defeat all season and earned a creditable draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

That point kept the Magpies in 6th place and even though they have played just ten games this season, talk that they can sustain this form and push for a European place has begun on Tyneside.

But will Howe’s side be able to carry-on this momentum and despite hope that they could qualify for Europe, there will undoubtedly be fierce competition from their rivals for a European place.

The 'supercomputer' has delivered its verdict on Newcastle United's Champions League hopes (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Here, we take a look to see if this optimism is shared by the FiveThirtyEight supercomputer to see how the final 2022/23 Premier League table could look:

Premier League supercomputer predictions

1) Manchester City: predicted points = 87 (+66 GD), chances of winning Premier League = 63%, chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 96%

2) Arsenal: predicted points = 76 (+30 GD), chances of winning Premier League = 15%, chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 74%

3) Liverpool: predicted points = 74 (+45 GD), chances of winning Premier League = 9%, chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 70%

4) Tottenham Hotspur: predicted points = 70 (+25 GD), chances of winning Premier League = 6%, chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 51%

5) Chelsea: predicted points = 70 (+22 GD), chances of winning Premier League = 6%, chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 52%

6) Manchester United: predicted points = 63 (+8 GD), chances of winning Premier League = 1%, chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 24%

7) Brighton & Hove Albion: predicted points = 58 (+9 GD), chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 14%

8) Newcastle United: predicted points = 57 (+12 GD), chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 10%

9) West Ham: predicted points = 49 (-3 GD), chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 2%, chances of relegation = 5%

10) Crystal Palace: predicted points = 47 (-6 GD), chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 2%, chances of relegation = 8%

11) Brentford: predicted points = 47 (-8 GD), chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 1%, chances of relegation = 8%

12) Aston Villa: predicted points = 46 (-8 GD), chances of qualifying for the Champions League = 1%, chances of relegation = 9%

13) Leeds United: predicted points = 42 (-15 GD), chances of relegation = 20%

14) Everton: predicted points = 40 (-17 GD), chances of relegation = 23%

15) Wolves: predicted points = 40 (-20 GD), chances of relegation = 24%

16) Leicester City: predicted points = 39 (-17 GD), chances of relegation = 27%

17) Fulham: predicted points = 39 (-25 GD), chances of relegation = 30%

18) Southampton: predicted points = 38 (-23 GD), chances of relegation = 32%

19) Bournemouth: predicted points = 37 (-35 GD), chances of relegation = 36%