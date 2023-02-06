David Moyes reveals admiration for Newcastle United player who was sold on ambitious club's 'strict plan'

Botman joined the club last summer from Lille in a deal worth around £35million. The 6ft 4in had been a target for the club just over a year ago, but United had to return for him six months later.

Fourth-placed Newcastle have conceded just 12 league goals so far this season, and Lucas Paqueta's close-range strike for West Ham United in Saturday’s 1-1 draw was the first conceded in open play since Philip Billing scored for Bournemouth on September 17.

Eddie Howe spoke about Botman’s extraordinary “consistency” after the game.

“We’ve become accustomed to it with Sven,” said United's head coach. “He’s been so consistent, regardless of who the opposition has been, he’s found ways to perform to such a high level.

"(Michail) Antonio’s a different type of striker – there’s not many of his type around – and I thought it was a really good battle between him and all of our centre-halves. I thought we contained him pretty well.

"The first half was probably the most dangerous West Ham looked, on transitions especially, but second half, I thought we controlled him really well.”

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman arrives at St James's Park.

West Ham manager David Moyes spoke about Botman when asked about Nayef Aguerd, who made a superb second-half challenge to stop Callum Wilson, found by substitute Anthony Gordon, scoring a winner for Newcastle.

Aguerd, like Botman, was playing in France last season, having been signed from Stade Rennais last summer.

"I’ve got to say I compare him a lot to Botman,” said Moyes. “Botman and Aguerd, I thought, were probably the two best left footed centre-backs in France. Obviously, there’s the boy who has gone to Chelsea (Benoit Badiashile), and there’s a few others, but they were in a similar category.”

Meanwhile, Botman spoke to the Gazette about his move to Newcastle, taken over in late 2021, last July.

Sven Botman, left, celebrates a goal from Joe Willock, not pictured, which was later disallowed.

“Newcastle isn’t just a club who is playing in the Premier League – and seeing what happens,” said the 23-year-old.