Arsenal and Newcastle United look set to finish the transfer window without making a major signing.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sides last met at the start of the transfer window as Newcastle won the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium 2-0. Now at the end of the transfer window, no new signings have been made for either team ahead of Wednesday’s second leg at St James’ Park.

Newcastle’s plan from the start of the window was to go without making a major signing and look ahead to the summer. But Arsenal were looking to strengthen up front having made a bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and losing out to rivals Tottenham Hotspur in signing Matays Tel on loan from Bayern Munich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gunners were also linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, who has since agreed a new long-term deal at Molineux. The Brazilian’s £62.5million release clause in his new contract will become active in the summer should Arsenal wish to revisit a potential deal.

Mikel Arteta’s side also have a long-standing interest in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak but have ultimately been priced out of any potential deal. Isak has scored 19 goals in 25 appearances for Newcastle this season, including two against Arsenal.

David Ornstein delivers Arsenal transfer blow ahead of 11pm deadline

Speaking on The Athletic’s deadline day live stream on Monday, transfer expert David Ornstein was asked whether any incomings were expected at Arsenal before the 11pm deadline.

In a swift but brutal response, Ornstein said: "Not to our knowledge, no."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal are now set to head into Wednesday’s semi-final with a depleted forward line due to the injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. Though that didn’t seem to be an issue in Sunday’s 5-1 Premier League win over Manchester City.

No major signings for Newcastle despite £30m transfer boost

Newcastle’s focus this transfer window has been on outgoings with Eddie Howe’s squad set to be slightly weaker compared to the last time it faced Arsenal. The Magpies have sanctioned the sales of Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United and Lloyd Kelly to Juventus for a combined fee of £30million.

As both players had no ‘book value’, their sales could be classed as ‘pure profit’ in Newcastle’s PSR calculations.

Rather than seeking immediate replacements in the winter transfer window, Newcastle will wait until the summer before reinvesting their transfer profit.