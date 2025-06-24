Jamie Gittens is set to sign for Chelsea amid reported interest from Newcastle United | Getty Images

Chelsea are on the verge of completing a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens having finally reached an agreement with the Bundesliga side.

Gittens enjoyed a very good campaign with Dortmund last year and has been linked with a return to the Premier League for a number of months. Newcastle United, whose search for a right winger continues, had been named as a potential suitor for the winger.

The Magpies have been linked with the England Under-21 international for around a year now, with Bild reporting back in late-2023 of interest from Tyneside in the then teenager. However, it is Chelsea that have swooped for his signature.

The Blues are currently away at the Club World Cup alongside Borussia Dortmund and were hopeful of sealing a deal for Gittens before that tournament kicked off earlier this month. However, their initial bids were rejected by Dortmund and Gittens remained at the Bundesliga outfit.

Chelsea, though, have returned to the negotiation table and are set to finally complete a deal for the 20-year-old. Whilst it hasn’t been revealed how much Chelsea will pay for Gittens this summer, Dortmund did reject a bid worth around £30m for him earlier this summer, in the hope of holding out for around £55m in total.

Taking to X, David Ornstein reported that a move to Stamford Bridge for Gittens ‘could be done imminently’. He wrote : ‘Jamie Gittens proposed move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea could be done imminently. Clubs continue talks in USA + hope agreement reached swiftly, despite #FCBayern interest. 20yo #BVB winger fully committed to #CFC - 7yr deal in place @TheAthleticFC’

Having rejected an initial bid for the winger, Dortmund’s sporting director Sebasitan Kehl admitted earlier this month that there was a chance that the Blues could again come in for the winger: “There was contact with Chelsea FC, who got in touch again,” Kehl said just after the first summer transfer window had closed.

“We spoke again on the phone and exchanged expectations and different ideas. In the end, we didn't come to an agreement because we have different ideas about the player's current value.

“But the talks were very, very respectful. We have been in very good dialogue with Chelsea for many years.

“We are happy Jamie will now be part of our team at the Club World Cup and are delighted he is staying. I'm not responsible for the late offer - but, of course, I still have to deal with it and that's what we've done.

“We looked into it very seriously, but in the end we also made a decision for ourselves. It's still absolutely OK that Chelsea made this attempt. And, once again, we are in good dialogue. Let's see how things develop in the future.”

Newcastle United, meanwhile, have shown interest in signing Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga this summer, as well as Brighton’s Joao Pedro. Their search for a new right winger continues with transfer business expected to ramp up in the coming days and weeks as the July 1 PSR deadline comes into focus.